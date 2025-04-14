Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 525.0% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGBDL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.57. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

