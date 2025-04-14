Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $457.25 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.69 and a 1 year high of $459.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.