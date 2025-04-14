Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 41,476 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 104,999 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $49.06 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

