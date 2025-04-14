Causeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,200 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408,239 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,901,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

