Causeway Capital Management LLC Invests $788,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.