Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 265,173 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 705.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 265,173 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $53,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA opened at $156.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.