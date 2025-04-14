Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,954 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,853,000 after buying an additional 373,155 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

