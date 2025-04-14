Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises 1.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $43,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,668,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $259.05 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

