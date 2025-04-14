Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes $11.82 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Smith & Nephew as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $4,992,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 138,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE SNN opened at $25.84 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNN

About Smith & Nephew

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.