Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246,009 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

