Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX comprises about 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of TD SYNNEX worth $69,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 976.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

