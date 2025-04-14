CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. 725,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,394,229. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

