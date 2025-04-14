CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 10.7% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LFL Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CDW worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $148.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $248.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.