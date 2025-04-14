CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,605 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.34% of CenterPoint Energy worth $70,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.56 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

