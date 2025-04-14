Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

