Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,854,000 after buying an additional 617,365 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 721,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 235,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $144.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

