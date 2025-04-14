Charis Legacy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,198 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

