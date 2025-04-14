Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chemours stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 64.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 16,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

