Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.54 and last traded at $136.74. Approximately 2,338,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,857,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

