Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – April 14th

Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Diageo, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies based in China, including those traded on exchanges in Mainland China (such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges) as well as those listed in Hong Kong. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the Chinese economy and are subject to the country’s specific regulatory and market environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $27.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,069.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,217.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.32. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 866,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,324. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.69. 178,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,495. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.41 and its 200-day moving average is $328.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.28. 499,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. 4,650,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,375. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 1,049,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,190. The company has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.18. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOTU

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

LZMH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. 207,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,908. LZ Technology has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZMH

Featured Stories