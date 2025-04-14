Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,511 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

BABA opened at $107.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

