Chiron Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,854 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

