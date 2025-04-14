Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 618.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,817 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 1.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,060,000. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

