Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

