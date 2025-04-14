Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $377.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

