Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

