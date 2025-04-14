Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $273.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.55 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

