Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Price

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

CDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Get CDW alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.