Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. 3,308,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,173. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $568,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

