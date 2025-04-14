Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stake Lessened by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,279,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650,430 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for 5.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 5.11% of Clarivate worth $184,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

