CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

