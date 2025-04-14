Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.70. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2,679,378 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,011.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 932,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 358,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

