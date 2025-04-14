Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

