Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 516,941 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 2.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 4.36% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,383,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,647,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,331,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,436,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

EXR stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

