Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 71,923 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,923 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,266,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 140,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.32%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.