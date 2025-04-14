Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $214.66 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340,529 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $214,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

