Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up about 1.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 9.44% of Agree Realty worth $688,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 129.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,327,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

