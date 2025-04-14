Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $46.30 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,298,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

