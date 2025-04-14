Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 115,091 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,910,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,091 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 9.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.09% of Welltower worth $4,777,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Welltower by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 51.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $142.66 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.