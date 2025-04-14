Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,732,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 444,116 shares.The stock last traded at $31.90 and had previously closed at $31.52.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 54,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.