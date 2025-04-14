Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 48,106 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,901,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.35 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

