Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $268.97 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.17% of S&P Global worth $268,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $465.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

