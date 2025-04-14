Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 5,043 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $66,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,409.69.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,996.95 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,036.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,957.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

