Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $115,688.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,702.40. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

