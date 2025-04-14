Comparing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prime Meridian and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Northwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given First Financial Northwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 16.86% 10.05% 0.95% First Financial Northwest 1.34% 0.67% 0.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Prime Meridian pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prime Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and First Financial Northwest”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $50.36 million 1.92 $8.49 million $2.56 11.33 First Financial Northwest $37.56 million 5.56 $1.07 million $0.11 205.77

Prime Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

