Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lessened its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,871 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises 1.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 22,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Confluent by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $6,826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,047.68. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,419.76. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.96.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

