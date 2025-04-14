Costco Wholesale (COST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

4/11/2025 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

3/20/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $940.00 to $980.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/7/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/7/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $935.00 to $995.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,150.00 to $1,135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/14/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $15.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $979.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $982.89 and a 200 day moving average of $949.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $702.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,289,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.