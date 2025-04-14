Covestor Ltd Has $93,000 Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 396.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 153,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

