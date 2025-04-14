Covestor Ltd Invests $81,000 in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CON opened at $20.21 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.