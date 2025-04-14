Covestor Ltd Purchases 188 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $213.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $202.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

